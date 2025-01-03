BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 35,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,573. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

