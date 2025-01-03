BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2025

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 35,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,573. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.