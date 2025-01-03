BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

