BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 22,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.