BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Friday. 70,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,105. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.