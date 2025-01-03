BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 34,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

