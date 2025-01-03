BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91. 937,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,832,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.