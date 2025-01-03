BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 4,540 shares.The stock last traded at $102.71 and had previously closed at $101.46.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,123,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

