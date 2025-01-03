Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $181.48

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $166.03 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

