C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael D. Castagnetto Sells 2,032 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 810,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,398. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

