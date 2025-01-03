Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
