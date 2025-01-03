Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.