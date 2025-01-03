Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 413,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 773,235 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

