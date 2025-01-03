Carlyle Secured Lending Enters Amendment to Merger Agreement in 8-K Filing

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) recently submitted an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 3, 2025, detailing an amendment to its Agreement and Plan of Merger. The amendment involves Carlyle Secured Lending III, Blue Fox Merger Sub, Inc., CSL III Advisor, LLC, and Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management, L.L.C.

Get alerts:

As per the filing, the Amendment outlines the terms if the merger between the entities concludes or is terminated. Among the key points specified in the filing:

– If the merger closes, CGCIM and/or CSL III Advisor will bear transaction costs up to $5 million in total, distributed to CGBD and CSL III respectively.– In case the merger fails due to insufficient approval by CGBD stockholders, CSL III Advisor will bear certain costs up to $2.5 million, and CGBD will cover its share of costs.– If the merger collapses for other reasons, transaction costs will be shared, with each party being responsible for its portion exceeding $2.5 million based on net assets.

The amendment received unanimous approval from CGBD’s board of directors, including independent directors. It was clarified that apart from the modifications highlighted in the Amendment, the original Merger Agreement remains in effect. The filing also included a disclaimer on forward-looking statements, cautioning readers about potential risks and uncertainties involved in the merger process.

Further disclosures and details about the Amendment and related matters will be available through publicly disseminated documents, SEC filings, and forthcoming reports. Interested parties, especially stakeholders of CGBD and CSL III, are encouraged to review all relevant documents in full once they become accessible.

Carlyle Secured Lending and CSL III have affirmed that the forward-looking statements within the filing are founded on information available to them at the current time, with no obligation to update them unless required. They have advised stakeholders to stay informed about any new developments through their official channels and SEC filings.

Completion of the Mergers is subject to various conditions and variables. The 8-K filing suggested that future events could alter the situation, prompting updates to the disclosed information.

The filing also listed the financial statements and exhibits related to the Amendment, providing transparency to interested parties seeking additional insights. The document emphasized that no offer of securities should be construed from the 8-K report, urging readers to refer to official documents for precise information.

Participants involved in the solicitation process were detailed in the filing, outlining the key individuals and entities participating in the proxy solicitation for the merger. This included directors, executive officers, and affiliates of both CGBD and CSL III.

For further details and access to the complete documentation associated with the merger, interested parties can obtain the necessary information free of charge from the SEC’s website or Carlyle Secured Lending’s official webpage.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Carlyle Secured Lending’s 8K filing here.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also