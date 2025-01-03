Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 11% – Time to Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.49 ($0.09). 2,276,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,546,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business
