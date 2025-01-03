Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

