CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.81 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 280.50 ($3.47). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 1,228 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

CML Microsystems Trading Down 1.9 %

CML Microsystems Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,461.54%.

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

