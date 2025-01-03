CONSOL Energy Reports Filing of Form 8-K with SEC

CONSOL Energy Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 3, 2025, disclosing pertinent information related to its Agreement and Plan of Merger with Arch Resources, Inc. The merger agreement outlines a transaction where Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CONSOL, will merge with Arch, with Arch becoming the surviving corporation under CONSOL. The agreement, which received unanimous approval from both companies’ boards, was initially entered into on August 20, 2024.

In light of the merger, CONSOL submitted a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, announcing the effectiveness of the Registration Statement on November 26, 2024. Subsequently, Arch and CONSOL commenced the mailing of a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective stockholders around the same time. However, following the merger’s announcement, three lawsuits challenging the merger were filed, in addition to demand letters from individual stockholders of both companies, raising concerns about potential misleading statements and omissions in the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

In response to these legal actions, CONSOL and Arch have decided, without admitting liability or wrongdoing, to voluntarily enhance the joint proxy statement/prospectus. Both companies maintain that the challenges presented in the lawsuits lack merit, with no violations of laws or duties to stockholders. The additional disclosures, as presented in the Form 8-K filing, aim to address concerns raised in the litigation.

The amendments made to the joint proxy statement/prospectus highlighted specific changes related to the background of the merger discussion, relationship disclosures, discounted cash flow analysis, and equity research share price targets, among other aspects. These remedial measures are intended to ensure transparency and clarity in the information provided to stockholders.

CONSOL and Arch reiterated in the Form 8-K that the presented information supersedes or supplements details in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and is aimed at addressing issues raised in the lawsuits. The companies maintain that these revised disclosures are not an admission of any legal necessity or materiality under applicable laws.

The filing also included cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, emphasizing the uncertainties and risks associated with such statements. CONSOL Energy Inc. stressed that forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing significantly from projections.

Investors seeking additional information about the proposed transaction, the supplemental disclosures, and related documents are encouraged to review the Registration Statement, joint proxy statement/prospectus, and any future filings with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of the merger proceedings.

Participants in the proposed transaction, including directors and executive officers of CONSOL and Arch, have been noted as potential participants in soliciting proxies for the merger. Details regarding their roles, interests, and disclosures are available for review in respective proxy statements.

The Form 8-K filing concludes with the signature of Miteshkumar B. Thakkar, Chief Financial Officer and President of CONSOL Energy Inc., certifying the accuracy of the report filed with the SEC on January 3, 2025.

