Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. 149,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,694. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

