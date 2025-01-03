Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Insider Purchases A$60,000.00 in Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss purchased 150,000 shares of Cromwell Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($37,267.08).

Cromwell Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33.

Cromwell Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. Cromwell Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.27%.

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

