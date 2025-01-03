Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director W Larry Cash Buys 2,000 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) Director W Larry Cash acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,234.56. This represents a 1.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,984,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 140,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 130,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

