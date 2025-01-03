CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.