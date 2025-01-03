CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
