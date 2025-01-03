Dentgroup LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,461 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

