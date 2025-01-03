Dentgroup LLC Buys 576 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVE stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.25. The company had a trading volume of 469,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,160. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

