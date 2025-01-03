Dentgroup LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.94. 619,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,874. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $167.82 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.