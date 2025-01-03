Dentgroup LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDI. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FIDI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

