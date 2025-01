Diginex Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (DGNX)

Diginex Ltd. (DGNX) expects to raise $12 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Diginex Ltd. generated $1.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.9 million. The company has a market cap of $116 million.

Dominari Securities and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Diginex Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action. Our products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. The Group’s principal executive office is in Hong Kong where the CEO, CFO and CTO are based. The Hong Kong office is in a co-working shared space facility with 9 seats and the Hong Kong based employees operate under a hybrid model as they work both from the office and from home with the majority of working hours spent working from home. There is also an executive office in Monaco that is used by the Chairman and COO. DSL has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and United States, however the subsidiary in the United States is inactive. DSL also outsources a component of IT development and maintenance support to engineers in Vietnam. Our customers include Coca-Cola, HSBC, Unilever and Reckitt, whose brands include Woolite. DSL has built several accessible, affordable and intelligent products to help democratize sustainability and offers multiple supporting services to complement the product suite. DSL’s suite of products includes the following: digninexESG: is an accredited Hong Kong Monetary Authority award winning cloud based ESG platform that offers end to end reporting from topic discovery, data collection to collaborative report publishing. Our diginexESG platform is ISO-27001 Certified (an international standard to manage information security), official partner of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), World Economic Forum and signatory of the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment (UN PRI). The diginexESG platform guides companies through the entire ESG journey; from materiality assessment & stakeholder engagement, framework & indicator selection, the data collection and collaboration process, report creation, validation and ultimately report publishing. By leveraging machine learning and data analytics, diginexESG is able to drive material efficiencies in the reporting process, and the blockchain-enabled audit trail, whereby a record of each data activity is created and stored on a blockchain, provides greater transparency in the data thus increasing its value. Originally targeted specially at Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) around the world who are new to ESG reporting and lack the budget or bandwidth to engage with traditional and often expensive consultants, diginexESG has increased its feature set to include functionality that also targets larger companies with more complex organizational structures. diginexESG has also been adopted by global commercial banks like HSBC to help engage with their diverse customer base at scale. diginexLUMEN: allows companies to execute comprehensive supply chain risk assessments about working conditions within the supply chain. Supplier information is validated against worker feedback and automated risk calculations enables companies to prioritize issues for mitigation and prevention of adverse impacts and improvement efforts. diginexLUMEN focuses on broad data collection through complex inter-jurisdictional supply chains with a specific focus on social governance issues such as forced labor due diligence, gender risk and child labor risk. Through the collection of data from suppliers and validation by workers, diginexLUMEN relies on proprietary algorithms to generate risk scores to help companies identify which parts of their supply chain require greater scrutiny. The platform then auto-generates corrective action plans which allow the brands and suppliers to work together to remedy potentially problematic areas and reduce the risk score. diginexAPPRISE: is a multilingual application that collects standardized, actionable data related to working conditions directly from workers in global supply chains. Through tailored question sets, companies can deploy surveys directly to workers in their supply chain on a variety of topics such as responsible recruitment, gender equality and pulse check living and working conditions. The worker voice tool was initially developed by the United Nations University Institute in Macau (UNU-IIST) in partnership with The Mekong Club – an organization working with the private sector to bring about sustainable practices against modern slavery, and was acquired by DSL on December 14, 2021. diginexAPPRISE is available both as a standalone tool and also fully integrated into diginexLUMEN. diginexCLIMATE: is a proprietary carbon footprint calculator based on the GHG protocols that is currently available as an integrated part of the diginexESG platform. This allows companies to seamlessly calculate their Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon footprint as part of their overall ESG reporting journey. Scope 1 are those direct emissions that are owned or controlled by a company, whereas scopes 2 and 3 indirect emissions are the result of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it. DSL also offers the following complementary services: diginexADVISORY: is a service offered by DSL as a complement to the suite of DSL software license sales. diginexADVISORY provides clients strategy and advisory support at every stage of the sustainability journey, including assurance solutions for credible reporting. We also offer custom framework creation for clients who need more complex reporting templates or who want to set a benchmark for others in their industry. As part of diginexADVISORY we also develop and run one-off or programmatic training sessions covering a range of topics from a general introduction to ESG to complex carbon accounting and emissions. diginexPARTNERS: is a service whereby DSL develops white label versions of both diginexESG and diginexLUMEN for companies who then want to run either diginexESG or diginexLUMEN as an extension of their own service offering. This service often requires custom technology work up front for our clients that generates initial revenue as well as ongoing service and maintenance licenses which generate ongoing recurring revenue. In addition, DSL develops custom software platforms as part of a project consortiums for organizations like the United States Department of State, United States Department of Labor, and the United Nations. diginexMANAGEDSERVICES: is service to be offered by DSL to provide oversight and support to clients in operationalizing the rollout of our software products within their organizational structure or supplier base. This service can include training and education, onboarding, data collection and analysis, as well as general on-going support. We will be offering this kind of vertical integration as a service from 2024 onwards and expect it to become an important part of our overall product and service offering. As of June 2024, DSL has a current headcount of 30, among which 21 are employees in Hong Kong and United Kingdom and 9 are contractors based in France, Germany, Spain, USA, Canada, Dubai, Mexico and Australia. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Diginex Ltd. filed its F-1 for its IPO on Sept. 11, 2024, and disclosed the terms – 2.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $11.25 million. Background: Diginex submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Feb. 12, 2024.) “.

Diginex Ltd. was founded in 2020 and has 30 employees. The company is located at Smart-Space Fintech 2, Room 3, Unit 401-404 Core C, Cyberport, Telegraph Bay, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3618 5881 or on the web at http://www.diginex.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.