Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF (DACE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DACE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.
Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF Price Performance
