DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 20,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,927,663.66. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 19,898 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $3,382,262.04.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.22, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

