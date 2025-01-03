Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Dorman Products comprises approximately 3.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dorman Products by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.09. 111,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,821.46. The trade was a 35.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $299,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,525.58. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,593 shares of company stock worth $4,907,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

