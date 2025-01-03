DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.30 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.30 ($0.85). 25,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 16,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.80).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSW
DSW Capital Stock Up 4.5 %
DSW Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from DSW Capital’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Insider Transactions at DSW Capital
In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 508,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £340,829 ($421,870.28). 75.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About DSW Capital
DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.
