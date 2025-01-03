Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $36.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 5.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.60. 587,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,376. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.95 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

