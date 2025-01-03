Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.90. Duluth shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 95,755 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Duluth by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

