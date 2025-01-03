Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

EOS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

