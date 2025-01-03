Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %
EOS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.98.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
