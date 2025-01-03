Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.46. 78,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,758. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

