Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,125. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

