Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,125. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
