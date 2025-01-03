Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 421,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 303,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Electrum Discovery Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

