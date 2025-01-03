Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 139,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 264,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.