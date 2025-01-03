Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 2,482,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,104,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.