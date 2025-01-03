Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 3rd (AEMD, AEZS, AMX, AWX, BCOV, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, BRKL)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

