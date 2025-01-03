Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 266,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,008. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.