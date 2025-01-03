Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.47. 1,035,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,261. The stock has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.