Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 24.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,893 shares of company stock worth $93,859,830 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $888.40. The stock had a trading volume of 890,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,210. The stock has a market cap of $379.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $864.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $466.53 and a twelve month high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

