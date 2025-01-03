Expion360 Inc. Announces Successful Closing of Registered Direct Offering and Private Placement

Expion360 Inc. recently made significant moves in the financial market by finalizing a Registered Direct Offering and Private Placement. This move is rooted in procurement strategies, einvestor incentives, and advancing corporate goals. Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) disclosed the details of these transactions in an 8-K filing dated January 2, 2025.

Get alerts:

The company effectively entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors, resulting in the sale of an aggregate of 474,193 shares of common stock (denominated as “Shares”) with an offering price of $2.48 per Share. Additionally, 574,193 pre-funded warrants were sold, with an offering price per Pre-Funded Warrant at $2.479. Each Pre-Funded Warrant is exercisable for one share of Common Stock immediately upon issuance, priced at $0.001. The total offering was conducted under a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-272956) with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Simultaneously, in a related private placement arrangement, unregistered warrants were issued to purchase up to 1,048,386 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $2.36 per share. Furthermore, Expion360 Inc. joined in a registration rights agreement with the Purchasers, mandating the filing of a registration statement covering the resale of the Warrant Shares within 15 days of the offering’s closing.

Expion360 Inc. concurrently engaged Aegis Capital Corp. as its exclusive placement agent for the offering. As part of the Placement Agreement, Aegis was entitled to a cash placement fee equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds. The company received net proceeds of around $2.2 million following the deduction of fees and expenses from the offering, intending to allocate part of these funds to secure outstanding obligations and utilize the remainder for general corporate purposes and working capital.

It is noteworthy that details provided are a brief summary of the complete terms and conditions outlined in the associated legal documents, including the Placement Agreement, Registration Rights Agreement, and the various forms related to the shares and warrants.

Following these significant financial moves, Expion360 Inc. also issued press releases on January 2, 2025, announcing the pricing of the Registered Direct Offering and the commencement of the Private Placement, followed by a press release on January 3, 2025, confirming the closing of the offering. These announcements are part of the company’s commitment to transparent communication regarding its financial activities and strategies.

The financial landscape updates and actions by Expion360 Inc. reveal a strategic approach towards funding operations, debt management, and maintaining investor relations. These initiatives mark a notable step in the company’s financial growth and strategic orientations to drive business objectives and shareholder value.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Expion360’s 8K filing here.

Expion360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Articles