FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.46.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $476.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.90. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

