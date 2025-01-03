Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

FRT opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

