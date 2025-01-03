Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.19 ($6.24) and traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.24). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.24), with a volume of 28,100 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6,300.00 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fidelity Asian Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,750.00%.
About Fidelity Asian Values
Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
