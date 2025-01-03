Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.77 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.77). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.76), with a volume of 518,149 shares.
Fidelity China Special Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.20. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,440.00.
About Fidelity China Special
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.
