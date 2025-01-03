Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.77 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.77). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.76), with a volume of 518,149 shares.

Fidelity China Special Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.20. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,440.00.

About Fidelity China Special

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

