Financial Comparison: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) versus Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ)

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 10.6, meaning that its share price is 960% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sadot Group $726.69 million 0.03 -$7.82 million $0.23 16.52

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Sadot Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sadot Group.

Profitability

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A Sadot Group 0.23% -21.48% -3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sadot Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

