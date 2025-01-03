First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,949 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

