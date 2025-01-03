First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 14,607 Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 68,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,503. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

