First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 378,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,919. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

